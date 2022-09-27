World Cup 2022 Preview: Who will lift the trophy in Qatar?

World Cup Odds

The 2022 World Cup is now just around the corner.

World Cup 2022 Preview & Best Odds

The 2022 World Cup is now only a few weeks away and that can mean only one thing, it’s time to complete those all-important wall charts and predict who will make it through to the final as well as those who will fall by the wayside. Who are the favourites to go all the way in Qatar this autumn? Here’s what the bookmakers say…

South American Favourites

32 teams will be battling it out for the Jules Rimet Trophy in less than two months time, France going into this year’s World Cup as defending champions and doubtless looking to repeat their success of 2018. Nevertheless it is Brazil who are the current favourites to go on and win the trophy, the South Americans having won the tournament five times in the past. Brazil have been placed in Group G alongside Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia, Tite’s men a general 9/2 to win their sixth world title.

Playmaker

Neymar is without a doubt the principal playmaker for the Canarinho with a total of eight goals and eight assists in the side’s eleven World Cup qualifiers. They went 17 games without defeat in the campaign and are the number one ranked team in the official FIFA rankings as we head rapidly towards the start of the competition on November 20th. Nevertheless, Brazil haven’t been world champions since 2002 and having crashed out at the quarter-final stage in 2018, will they find the likes of Spain or France too strong for them?

Les Bleus

France will doubtless have ambitions to make it two on the bounce in Qatar, Les Blues confident of winning a group which also contains Tunisia, Denmark and Australia. Nevertheless France have been far from impressive in their UEFA Nations League campaign which ended with a 2-0 defeat to Denmark and they will be pinning their hopes on Kylian Mbappe, the 23-year-old already having one World Cup winners medal to his name and 54 caps under his belt. France are a general 6/1 to go all the way in Qatar this year and with experienced coach Didier Deschamps still in the hot-seat, we won’t be betting against them to go all the way.

Three Lions chances

If we judged England purely by their performances in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, then we wouldn’t be optimistic about their chances of even making it out of their group. Gareth Southgate’s men are up against the likes of Iran, the USA and Wales in Group B and as things stand they are third favourites in the outright market to go all the way in Qatar, most bookmakers going 13/2 that their 56 years of hurt come to a timely end. Granted, their Nations League campaign was an unmitigated disaster but there’s plenty of reason to believe that they will come alive in Qatar. We’ll wait and see.

Other contenders

Elsewhere in the betting, Argentina are fourth favourites at a general 7/1. The South Americans haven’t won the tournament since 1986 and they will be up against Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group C. Just behind Argentina in the market are Spain at a general price of around 8/1, La Furia Roja having won the competition in 2010. 2006 winners Germany come in next at 10/1 while Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands are 12/1 apiece to win the World Cup for the first time ever.

World Cup 2022 Winner Betting Odds

4/1 – Brazil

6/1 – France

13/2 – England

7/1 – Argentina

8/1 – Spain

10/1 – Germany

12/1 – Portugal

12/1 – Netherlands

12/1 – Belgium

30/1 – Denmark

45/1 – Croatia

45/1 – Uruguay

80/1 – Senegal

80/1 – Switzerland

100/1 – Serbia

100/1 – Mexico

100/1 – Poland

100/1 – USA

125/1 – Wales

125/1 – Ecuador

200/1 – Cameroon

250/1 – Qatar

250/1 – Ghana

250/1 – Morocco

250/1 – Japan

250/1 – South Korea

500/1 – Canada

500/1 – Australia

500/1 – Tunisia

750/1 – Iran

750/1 – Saudi Arabia

1000/1 – Costa Rica