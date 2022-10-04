Who’s Next for the Great British Bake Off Title?

Categories: Betting Tips and Odds | Published by: andy andy

Who’s next for the Great British Bake Off title?

Update: 04.10.22

The 2022 edition of the Great British Bake Off is fast approaching its conclusion as Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding keep a watchful eye on the eager amateurs in the famous white tent.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are once again the judges as a new batch of hopeful bakers vie for the trophy in the 2022 edition of the Great British Bake Off. We’ve already witnessed a few fall by the wayside in this ever more demanding contest. One of the standout bakers in this ever popular show is Nelsandro ‘Sandro’ Farmhouse who has managed to last right through to this stage of the competition with minimum damage. He has yet to be handed the much sought-after Star Baker award but he has nevertheless been at the top end of the scale each week thus far.

Saying that, many other contestants are hitting top gear with regularity this season and to be fair, this could be a close run thing. Nevertheless, fitness fanatic Sandro just seems head and shoulder above the rest. His baking abilities can’t really be doubted but he has the real personality of a winner – not that this is a popularity contest in the same manner as other TV competitions such as Strictly Come Dancing of Dancing on Ice.

None of this takes anything away from Sandro’s undoubted talent and thus far he has been receiving positive remarks and compliments from both Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for his Showstopper, Technical and Signature bakes. This is another nail-biting Great British Bake Off (for those who are into this sort of thing) and while we’re going to be siding with the increasingly popular Sandro in this one, there could be a few surprises ahead.

‘Little Britain’ actor Matt Lucas is the new addition to the ‘Great British Bake Off’ team following the departure of Sandi Toksvig who recently left after co-hosting the show for the past three years. Nevertheless attention is now focusing on who might be joining him on the popular programme and the name in the frame right now is Caroline Quentin who is favourite on the betting market to accompany Lucas in the baking extravaganza.

Caroline has been starring in the ‘Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off’ special and she is being seen as a leading contender to present the show alongside Lucas. The actress has played several on-screen TV roles, however her rise to fame came in ‘Men Behaving Badly’ where she portrayed the role of Dorothy between 1992 and 1998.

Her other most notable roles included character Maddie Magellan in Jonathan Creek between 1997 and 2000 as well as DCI Janine Lewis in the drama Blue Murder from 2003 to 2009.

Quentin is currently a presenter having hosted TV shows such as ‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes’.

Jo Brand is being seen as Caroline’s main rival in the race to host GBBO, the bookies going 11/4 on the comedian, presenter, writer and actress.

Next Great British Bake Off Presenter

(Odds provided by Betway Bookmakers)

5/2 – Caroline Quentin

11/4 – Jo Brand

7/2 – Julian Barratt

9/2 – Nadiya Hussain

9/2 – Alex Jones

9/2 – French & Saunders

7/1 – Mel Giedroyc and/or Sue Perkins

8/1 – Scarlett Moffatt

10/1 – Dawn French

12/1 – Iain Stirling

14/1 – Richard Ayoade

20/1 – Emma Willis

22/1 – Davina McCall

33/1 – Ant & Dec