Which betting sites are UK based?

UK Betting Sites

Online betting is very big business in the United Kingdom with many bookmakers vying for our attention and many UK-based bookies are well-known globally with an extensive out-reach into many other countries and continents. Indeed home-grown operators such as William Hill, Ladbrokes and BetVictor are very much household names in other countries with huge overseas customer bases and new website Betting Sites UK provide a platform on which readers can find out more about all the leading betting providers operating on these shores.

Gambling has been around since the dawn of civilisation. Ancient Greeks were betting with each other and the Romans were big fans of games of chance, however it was Ladbrokes who first founded what we would now term a ‘modern’ company based on betting when they launched in the UK to a limited market in 1886. Initially founded as little more than a members club where patrons could wager on certain sporting events such as the Derby and the recently-launched Grand National, Ladbrokes soon grew in size, popularity and scope, to the extent that after World War Two they offered their services to the general public. Nowadays Ladbrokes are a huge global enterprise who operate as part of a larger group alongside Coral, the latter another UK-based betting operator who are also a very well-known brand both in the UK and overseas.

Since the advent of the internet, numerous other UK-based bookmakers have enjoyed huge growth both at home and overseas thanks to an excellent online product and these include the likes of William Hill and BetVictor, the former a long-established company who have expanded into nearly all regulated markets around the world and the latter having been established in 1946 in the East End of London and also experiencing huge growth following the launch of their online operations around the turn of the millennium. Betfred are another UK betting site to have grown enormously on the back of their excellent online product and they have retained their many high street betting shops which can be seen dotted up and down the nation.

One of the biggest success stories in recent years has been the online launch of The Pools. Based around the old Football Pools which were hugely popular in the UK before the internet stormed onto the scene, The Pools have become one of the fastest-growing UK-based betting providers and they join an increasingly congested marketplace dominated by many UK betting sites.

