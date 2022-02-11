Six Nations Free Bets

Six Nations Odds: Second Round Betting Odds & Preview

This Six Nations campaign has already provided us with some thrilling rugby and we’re promised the same this weekend when the second round of games comes our way.

The second round of the 2022 Six Nations Championships gets underway when Scotland face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon and this is followed soon after by the meeting of France and Ireland in Paris. England fans will need to wait until Sunday afternoon when their side take on Italy in Rome, the visitors eager to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat at Murrayfield in their tournament opener.

Wales v Scotland

2:25pm, Saturday 12th February 2022

Scotland head to the Welsh capital on Saturday afternoon fresh from their morale-boosting Calcutta Cup victory over England at Murrayfield. The Scots didn’t play their best rugby in their tournament opener but they nevertheless did enough to get themselves off to the best possible start.

Wales certainly won’t be a walkover at the Principality Stadium this weekend but the defending Six Nations champions will be licking their wounds from their defeat to Ireland last time out. Wales had little answer to the Irish attack in Dublin and they failed miserably to get anything going with their back line. If Scotland can step up one or two gears on Saturday afternoon, then Wales could be there for the taking.

Wales v Scotland Betting Odds

Scotland Win 4/6

Wales Win 6/5

Draw 18/1

France v Ireland

4:45pm, Saturday 12th February 2022

France remain firm favourites to win the 2022 Six Nations trophy and they entertain Ireland in Paris on Saturday evening in what should prove to be one of the most thrilling games of the tournament thus far. Indeed this clash between two Grand Slam contenders may prove pivotal in determining where the trophy ends up next month. France are enjoying a four-game winning run at the Stade de France with their last defeat here being against the Scots in last year’s competition. Ireland will be in no doubt as to the enormity of the task awaiting them here but they will be in confident spirits thanks to their tremendous recent form.

France will certainly know that they have to be much better than they were against Italy , however they have the attacking talent in order to test the Irish to the limit. The home crowd will envisage a typical flamboyant French display here but if Ireland can keep the game tight then the hosts could start to get impatient.

France are understandably favourites here and while we initially believed that the Irish could cause an upset in the French capital, the absence of talisman Johnny Sexton due to a hamstring strain means that we’ll be siding firmly with the home side on Saturday evening.

France v Ireland Betting Odds

France Win 4/9

Ireland Win 9/5

Draw 18/1

Italy v England

3:00pm, Sunday 13th February 2022

While they were generally second best throughout their tournament opener against France, Italy put in a decent showing against their opponents but ultimately succumbed to the relentless pressure and crumbled in the latter stages. The Italians have fallen to hefty defeats to England in the past few years and they will be desperate to put in a better showing in this latest encounter, the side having lost 41-18 at Twickenham in 2021.

England will be eager to silence their many doubters following last week’s Calcutta Cup defeat at Murrayfield and we envisage them dominating across all areas here. The English should have little problem unlocking the Italian defence early on and once this has been achieved the tries should start rolling in.

Italy v England Betting Odds

England Win 1/100

Italy Win 10/1

Draw 40/1