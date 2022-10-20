Next Prime Minister Odds

Next Prime Minister Betting Odds

Published by: andy andy

After just 44 days in charge, Liz Truss has resigned as Conservative party leader and Prime Minister, thus firing the starting gun on yet another Tory leadership election. With the race now underway, who are the main frontrunners for Number 10? We take a look at the main contenders…

The resignation of Liz Truss has come as a big surprise to many but in fairness it has been on the cards for a while, the pressure on the Prime Minister becoming overwhelming following the fracking vote last night. Her time at Number 10 has been one of utter chaos, precipitated by a disastrous and ill-conceived mini-budget in which a series of unfunded tax cuts unsurprisingly spooked the markets. A further blow came yesterday when Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced her immediate resignation and then a crunch House of Commons vote on fracking in the UK descended into utter chaos when over 40 Tory MPs failed to back Liz Truss amid reports which suggested that MPs were manhandled by ministers and chief whip Wendy Morton.

With a leadership battle having commenced, who are the main contenders to be the next Prime Minister?

Rich Sunak – 10/11

At the time of writing, Rich Sunak is clear leader in the race to be next Prime Minister with most betting sites at odds of just 10/11. He lost out to Liz Truss in the last Conservative leader race less than 6 weeks ago and in fairness he will likely have watched with relative delight at the drama and chaos which has unfolded during her tenure.

Penny Mordaunt – 11/8

In the race to replace Boris Johson a few weeks ago, Penny Mordaunt was described as a potential dark horse and similarly she has been described as such this time around. She has held numerous cabinet positions such as defence secretary and is the current leader of the House of Commons. She was recently quoted as saying “our country needs stability not a soap opera” and she is second favourite to play the leading part in ensuring that this stability comes to fruition.

Ben Wallace – 9/1

The defence secretary has received plenty of praise within parliament for the way in which he has been handling the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine and he has been described in the media as someone who is “a sensible grown-up who just gets on with the job”. At the time of writing, Wallace is third favourite in the race to become next PM at general odds of 9/1.

Boris Johnson – 14/1

With 50 ministers resigning from their positions, Boris Johnson had little choice but to step down earlier this year, however while he was involved in a slew of scandals, he did lead the Conservative party to their biggest general election win since 1987 just three years ago. It may be extremely unlikely that he makes a comeback to Number 10 but it would be unwise to rule anything out in these extremely uncertain times.

Michael Gove – 25/1

Michael Gove was dismissed when he called for Boris Johnson to resign back in July and he challenged outgoing Liz Truss on the 45p income tax rate and other matters such as cutting benefits, grammar schools and bankers’ bonuses. At odds of 25/1, Gove is something of an outsider in the race to be next Conservative leader but there can be little doubt that he is a heavyweight who will battle to get his colleagues onside.