Update: 16/01/19

Jan Siewert has emerged as a frontrunner for the vacant Huddersfield Town position at 2/1 ahead of previous favourite Mark Hudson who has now slipped to as much as 10/1 with BetVictor Bookmakers. 36-year-old Siewert is currently in charge of Borussia Dortmund II and has won 25 of his 55 games in charge of the German side since taking charge in July 2017.

Siewert was assistant manager with Bochum and he also has history with the German national team having been involved in the under-17 and under-18 set-ups for two years between 2013 and 2015.

Some media outlets have stated that Siewert isn’t in the running for the Terriers job, however there has been a rash of bets on the German with the result that his odds have been slashed to just 2/1.

Another name in the frame is Christoph Buhler, assistant to recently-departed Wagner at both Huddersfield Town and Borussia Dortmund. Buhler has been chalked-in as 4/1 second-favourite to take charge at the John Smiths Stadium in the coming days or weeks.

An announcement regarding the appointment of a new Huddersfield Town manager is expected to be made by the club on Sunday 20th January.

Next Huddersfield Town Manager Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

2/1 – Jan Siewert

4/1 – Christoph Buhler

6/1 – Aitor Karanka

8/1 – Mikel Arteta

10/1 – Slavisa Jokanovic

10/1 – Mark Hudson

16/1 – David Moyes

Update: 15/01/19

Big Sam says NO to Huddersfield Town.

With theTerriers firmly rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, it was no surprise to see them linked with a move for former England boss Sam Allardyce, however the bookmakers have been forced to rethink the leading potential contenders in the ‘Next Huddersfield Town Manager’ market after Allardyce ruled himself very much out of contention.

“I had a spell (as a player) at Huddersfield I really enjoyed and the football club has got great history,” said to the media earlier today.

“They made massive progression under David over the last two or three seasons, but you see that the pressure has clearly told on David. He has tried all he can do and does not believe he can go any further.

“When you look at a football club that is in distress, you look about what you could do differently to that previous manager, if you went into the football club.

“The difficulty for me, with Huddersfield particularly, is that no matter what magic I may be able to derive, they have not got enough goals to get them out of trouble. The team plays well enough and creates chances but it does not score the goals from the chances it creates, which means losses instead of draws and draws instead of wins.

“That is why they are rock-bottom of the table and I don’t think I could change that situation. So, for me, it is not the right match.”

Following this statement of non-intent, the odds on the former Everton and Sunderland chief taking the reins at Huddersfield Town have dropped to as much as 33/1 with some bookies and the current caretaker boss Mark Hudson is now clear favourite to be handed the position on a permanent footing at Evens, former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic not too far behind at 3/1.

————————————————————————————————————————————

Despite many pundits predicting that Huddersfield Town would prove to be one-hit wonders following their first-even promotion to the Premier League in 2017, David Wagner succeeded in keeping his side in the top-flight for more than a single season. Nevertheless things certainly going too well this time around and the Terriers find themselves firmly at the foot of the Premier League table with just eleven points collected from their 22 league outings.

In the aftermath of their goal-less draw with Cardiff City last weekend, the bookmakers made boss David Wagner favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market and as such it was absolutely no surprise when it was announced that the Terriers boss was to leave by ‘mutual consent’.

“We took this club to the highest position it has held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever,” Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle said. “His achievements will rightly put him up there in Huddersfield Town history alongside great names like Herbert Chapman and Mick Buxton; legendary managers who changed the face of this club.

“I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently, David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management. We discussed making that change immediately, but he also made it clear he would give his all for the rest of this season before departing in the summer if we preferred.

“We all felt that David staying at the club until the end of the season was best, but we’ve kept discussions open and we all now feel that the time is right to part ways.

“I know the term ‘mutual consent’ is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision. David has a real, genuine love for this club and, like me, his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for Huddersfield Town.”

Whoever is given the reins at the John Smiths Stadium has a massive task ahead of him with the main remit to keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier League at the end of the season. Mark Hudson has been placed in temporary charge until a permanent replacement is found and the caretaker boss is favourite to be handed the job at 7/4 with William Hill Bookmakers. Nevertheless one of the big movers since the announcement of Wagner’s departure has been former England boss Sam Allardyce who has succeeded in keeping numerous teams in the top-flight in recent years.

The bookies go 5/1 that Allardyce is handed the reins while former Manchester United and West Ham manager David Moyes is a 9/1 poke to be the next permanent boss of the West Yorkshire club.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is a 10/1 shot, just ahead of former Fulham gaffer Slavisa Jokanovic at 11/1.

Next Huddersfield Town Manager Odds from BetVictor Bookmakers

7/4 – Mark Hudson

5/1 – Sam Allardyce

9/1 – David Moyes

10/1 – Carlos Carvalhal

11/1 – Slavisa Jokanovic

14/1 – Alan Pardew

16/1 – Chris Coleman

20/1 – Aitor Karanka

20/1 – Chris Wilder