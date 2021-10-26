Next Carlisle United Manager Odds – Keith Millen appointed as new Cumbrians boss

Update: 26.10.21

**Keith Millen announced as new Carlisle United manager**

Carlisle United have appointed Keith Millen as replacement for recently-sacked Chris Beech. The former Bristol City and Crystal Palace coach has been given a contract lasting eighteen months and the main remit for the 55-year-old will be to lift the Cumbrians out of the relegation danger zone.

The experienced coach proved to be Carlisle’s preferred option ahead of other contenders such as former Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale boss Keith Hill who was odds-on in the market as recently as yesterday. Shortly before Carlisle United’s announcement, Keith Millen’s odds shortened rapidly and at 3:45pm the club confirmed his appointment.

Millen is a former team-mate of United’s director of football David Holdsworth, the pair being at Watford together. A statement from the club made it clear that the existing backroom staff will remain. Caretaker manager Gavin Skelton will be retained as assistant manager.

United chairman, Andrew Jenkins said: “Keith impressed us all when we met him and we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to bring him to the club.

“He has a vast amount of experience. He’s worked with some excellent clubs and managers in playing, coaching and management capacities, and we feel he has the approach that our players will respond to.

“We all know that he joins us at what is a challenging time, in terms of results and league position, but he’s ready to meet that head on. We are looking forward to supporting him as he joins us as our manager.

“On behalf of the club and the board of directors I would like to go on record with my thanks to Gavin Skelton, Eric Kinder, Mark Birch and the rest of the football staff for the work they have done over the past few weeks.”

United’s director of football, David Holdsworth said: “(Millen has) a wealth of knowledge and a lot of contacts in the game. He knows the position we’re in and we’re delighted to have him at the club ready to help us climb the league.

“He’s a very good coach which is why we’ve appointed him as our manager. He will manage the players professionally and I’m sure they’ll get a lift when they get on the training ground with him.

“All of the final candidates had done their homework on our players and watched a vast amount of our games, as Keith has. He knows the game and he knows what this division is about.

“I played with Keith at Watford and I know the type of character he is. I haven’t seen him for 20-odd years, but football is a small world at times.

“He’s worked with the likes of Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock, who are amazing people to learn from. He’s well respected within the top levels of the game having managed at Bristol City and been caretaker at Crystal Palace. You don’t get those jobs without being a good coach.

“The last two weeks have been a tough time for this club and our supporters. We hope we can now look forward and start to climb the league quickly.”

Update: 25.10.21

Odds slashed on former Tranmere Rovers and Rochdale boss Keith Hill.

Carlisle United are still searching for a suitable replacement for recently-departed Chris Beech and Keith Hill has now been installed as favourite to replace him in the Brunton Park hot-seat. The former Tranmere Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Rochdale manager is 3/1 with some firms to be appointed manager of Carlisle United and it is understood that club hierarchy consider him to be a serious contender for the vacant position.

Bosses at the club have been meeting candidates as they aim to make a decision, the Cumbrians sitting third from bottom in the League Two table at the time of writing with just one point separating them from bottom side Scunthorpe.

Hill was Chris Beech’s boss at Rochdale and his last appointment was with Tranmere Rovers where he lead his men to the League Two play-offs last term prior to being dismissed. He also took the Wirral outfit to the final of the Papa John’s Trophy.

United’s decision makers may be influenced by Hill’s experience of winning promotion on two occasions with Rochdale, a club which was operating on a small budget.

Elsewhere, former favourite Paul Simpson has had his odds lengthened to 10/1 while Danny Grainger is as high as 16/1 with some firms and as low as 6/1 with others. John McGreal is now out at 20/1 while Peter Murphy and Paul Tisdale are 33/1 apiece.

Next Carlisle United Manager Best Odds

3/1 – Keith Hill

12/1 – Paul Simpson

16/1 – Danny Grainger

20/1 – John McGreal

25/1 – Gavin Skelton

25/1 – Gary Caldwell

28/1 – Michael Bridges

33/1 – Peter Murphy

33/1 – Paul Tisdale

33/1 – Zigor Aranalde

33/1 – Sol Campbell

33/1 – Sam Ricketts

Update: 22.10.21

The odds on Paul Simpson taking charge at Brunton Park have been slashed with some bookies going 5/2 that he succeeds recently-sacked Chris Beech as Carlisle United manager in the coming days or weeks. The emergence of former Northwich Victoria boss Simpson in the betting comes despite the Carlisle United board claiming that they won’t be rushing to appoint a new manager. Gavin Skelton was in charge for Saturday afternoon’s defeat to Tranmere Rovers as well as the 2-2 draw against nine-man Newport County at Rodney Parade on Tuesday evening, the caretaker boss now an 8/1 punt to be offered the job on a permanent footing.

As things stand, Carlisle United remain second from bottom in the League Two table despite picking up a valuable point in South Wales, just three points separating them from bottom side Scunthorpe after thirteen games. The Cumbrians have managed just two wins this season and from being one of the early favourites for promotion to League One last season, they are now one of the most heavily backed sides for relegation to the National League at the end of the current campaign.

Whoever is appointed as permanent successor to Beech will have a tough task turning things around at this northern footballing outpost. Of the names in the frame, perhaps Paul Tisdale is best experienced, the former Exeter City and MK Dons manager proving himself many times at this lower level. As things stand, Tisdale is a 20/1 shot to take the reins at Brunton Park although it is questionable whether he would be prepared to make the move this far north.

Other notable contenders include Danny Grainger at 12/1 and former favourite John McGreal at 16/1.

Next Carlisle United Manager Best Odds

5/2 – Paul Simpson

6/1 – Keith Mullen

8/1 – Gavin Skelton

8/1 – Keith Hill

12/1 – Danny Grainger

Update: 13.10.21 – Danny Grainger odds-on to be next Carlisle United manager

The search continues for a suitable replacement for Chris Beech who was sacked as manager of Carlisle United last week and one name has soared to the top of the betting market in the past 24 hours. Former Carlisle captain and Workington manager Danny Grainger has had his odds slashed on becoming next Blues boss with most firms now going 1/2 that he succeeds Beech in the coming days or weeks. The 35-year-old, who is currently assistant at Scottish Championship side Falkirk, has been clear in his ambitions of managing a club and he has made little secret of his love for Carlisle.

Nevertheless any hopes that the club will make a swift appointment are almost certainly premature and the Blues board will need to carefully consider their options given that the club are currently in a highly precarious position. As things stand, Carlisle sit third from bottom in the League Two table with just three points separating them from rock-bottom side Scunthorpe and thus far the Blues have managed just two wins from eleven league games with five defeats during that time.

United have placed Eric Kinder and Gavin Skelton in charge on a caretaker basis and the duo will be in charge when the Cumbrians entertain Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon. This temporary role will likely continue when the Cumbrians travel to Newport County on Tuesday evening.

At the time of writing, Carlisle haven’t commented on the search for a suitable successor to Beech, however director of football David Holdsworth will likely face the media in the next few days. The odds on Skelton being offered the position on a permanent basis have drifted from 5/1 to 10/1 over the past few days while Paul Tisdale has moved in the opposite direction from 12/1 to 5/1, the former Exeter City boss a well-known name in League Two circles. With a reputation for long-term building, Tisdale would certainly be a popular appointment with fans although it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to up sticks and move to the far flung outpost that is Brunton Park.

Next Carlisle United Manager Best Odds

Update: 10.10.21 – Chris Beech Sacked as Carlisle United Manager

It may have been inevitable that Chris Beech would be sacked sooner or later, however it comes alongside the assumption that all of Carlisle United’s problems will now be solved at a stroke. Indeed, the buck may stop with the manager but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the structural problems end there and one decision won’t be enough to turn things around just because the man in tracksuit is a different one. This approach may lead to a different path towards the National League and sacking a manager who has had his hands tied for so long seems completely pointless.

Nevertheless with Carlisle United sitting third from bottom of the League Two table, something had to be done. At least it had to be seen to be done. It may not necessarily have been the correct approach but the fact is that the Cumbrians now need to appoint a new manager – someone who might be able to turn things around.

As things stand, current favourite to take the reins at Brunton Park is Gavin Skelton at general odds of 5/1. The 38-year-old cut his managerial teeth as player-coach at Workington Town in 2014 and he was in charge of Carlisle in a caretaker role in 2019.

Next in the betting is Danny Grainger at odds of 7/1. The 32-year-old played for Carlisle between 2014 and 2017, launching his managerial career at Workington Town.

John McGreal is a general 8/1 to be appointed as Chris Beech’s successor at Brunton Park, the former Swindon Town boss having also managed at Colchester United.

Former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol City manager Paul Tisdale is the man who most fans would surely prefer to see appointed as manager. Tisdale was a hugely popular figure at Exeter City where he spent twelve years before moving to MK Dons whom he lifted to League One and he is priced at 12/1 to take charge at Brunton Park.

Next Carlisle United Manager Best Odds

5/1 – Gavin Skelton

7/1 – Danny Grainger

8/1 – John McGreal

12/1 – Paul Tisdale

12/1 – Peter Murphy

14/1 – Shaun Derry

14/1 – Sol Campbell

16/1 – Sam Ricketts

16/1 – Graham Coughlan

16/1 – Michael Bridges

16/1 – John Askey

16/1 – Harry Kewell

16/1 – Derek McIness

16/1 – Hayden Mullins

16/1 – Gary Caldwell

16/1 – Eric Kinder

16/1 – Dean Keates

25/1 – John Nixon

Update 26.11.19: Former Rochdale No.2 Chris Beech appointed as new Carlisle United manager

It has just been announced that Chris Beech will become the new manager of Carlisle United, the 45-year-old signing an eighteen-month deal to take charge of the Cumbrians. His first game in charge will be an FA Cup second-round meeting with Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Despite some higher-profile names such as Neil Redfearn, Paul Heckingbottom, Owen Coyle and Michael Bridges being linked with the then-vacant position, Beech emerged as the club’s first choice although some may question the wisdom of appointing a man who has never before been in charge of a first team, especially so given that Carlisle are dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The club stated that the new manager would be working alongside the existing backroom staff and this would lead us to believe that current caretaker boss Gavin Skelton will remain at the club along with coaches Craig Wight and Nathan Rooney.

Carlisle United chairman Andrew Jenkins, said:

“We’re taking a new approach for the club in defining the position, with us in the past having appointed managers.

“We see the head coach role as being specific to the football department, from first team through to youth team. Chris will pick the team, coach the squad and organise the day-to-day routine as he prepares for each game.

“Looking ahead, he will identify the players he feels will enhance the squad and he will then work with the director of football on the recruitment side of the process. The contractual side of that process will be with the director of football, but it will be the head coach who will identify the players he wants to bring in.”

Update 25.11.19: Robbie Stockdale big mover in betting markets

Gavin Skelton remains in the hot-seat at Brunton Park and the caretaker manager is refusing to get drawn into speculation with regard to the likelihood of him being appointed as a permanent replacement for recently-departed Steven Pressley. The dismal goal-less draw with Cambridge United at the weekend certainly won’t have boosted his chances and as things stand, the bookies remain cautiously optimistic that Neil Redfearn will be next in charge of the Cumbrians.

There has been a big mover in the betting market over the past week however, former Sunderland caretaker boss Robbie Stockdale now a 5/1 shot to be next in the hot-seat at Brunton Park. Stockdale was appointed as an assistant to Paul Heckingbottom at Scottish Premiership club Hibernian in February 2019, however with the club sitting 10th in the division he found himself looking for pastures new earlier this month. A move to Carlisle United would certainly be a step-up for Stockdale given that he has never before managed a club on a permanent basis although his experience gained at Grimsby Town, Sunderland and Hibernian would hold him in good stead.

Meanwhile, the odds on Michael Bridges being appointed as next Carlisle United manager have shortened slightly with BetVictor Bookmakers now going 5/2 that the former Brunton Park favourite takes the reins.

Update 24.11.19: Neil Redfern a 2/1 shot to take over at Brunton Park

The search is still on for a replacement for Steven Pressley and previous frontrunner Michael Bridges has been knocked off pole position in the betting markets by Newcastle United U23 coach Neil Redfearn.

Redfearn walked out on the Magpies earlier this month following a major fallout with another member of the coaching staff and the 54-year-old looks set to quit after five months in charge.

The bookmakers are now going just 2/1 that the former Leeds United manager makes the short journey across the A69 to take the reins at Brunton Park and should this prove to be the case, he would take charge of a side which are edging ever closer to the relegation zone in League Two.

Carlisle could only manage a share of the spoils in their weekend 0-0 draw with Cambridge United at Brunton Park and having takes just 19 points from their 19 league matches to date, the Cumbrians desperately need to turn things around should they wish to steer themselves away from danger.

Redfearn certainly has a wealth of experience under his belt, having been in charge of Leeds United, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Liverpool Women and Newcastle U23s over the past seven years. Given a choice between appointing him and former Brunton Park favourite Michael Bridges, the board would almost certainly favour the experience which Redfearn would bring with him.

Update 20.11.19: Michael Bridged as low as 1/4 for Carlisle job

Michael bridges remains strong favourite to take the reins at Brunton Park following the sacking of Steven Presley earlier this month, the former striker’s odds continuing to shorten with some bookmakers now going as low as 1/4 that he takes the hot-seat in the next few days or weeks.

Bridges currently resides in Australia, however he has made no secret of his desire to move into management, particularly with Carlisle United. Indeed while the 41-year-old has no actual experience as a manager, he does have coaching experience and relevant qualifications under his belt.

Bridges was interested in the then-vacant Carlisle United job prior to the appointment of John Sheridan in 2018 and he would certainly be a popular choice amongst the fans.

As yet, the club have remained tight-lipped with regard to when they will start interviewing candidates although they have claimed that over 100 applications for the post have been received.

Other potential candidates at short odds include the likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Owen Coyle, Neil Redfearn and current caretaker boss Gavin Skelton.

Update 18.11.19: Michael Bridges 2/1 favourite to replace Steven Pressley

Caretaker Carlisle United boss Gavin Skelton saw his new charges throw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at Port Vale on Saturday afternoon and as a direct result of this defeat, his odds on being handed the managerial position on a permanent basis have lengthened from 5/1 to 12/1. Clearly Skelton would be more than happy to take on the role, however he remains tight-lipped with regard to whether he is likely to be appointed.

“It’s the club’s total prerogative,” he said following the weekend defeat in the Potteries.

“I enjoy my role, I like working at the club, but it has been a long week…I’m sure there were lots of people here who’ve got their CVs in.

“We’ll go home disappointed, proud of the players’ efforts, and see my two little boys and my wife, and come Monday we’ll take it from there.”

Skelton praised his side’s commitment at the weekend, however he was forced to admit that they hadn’t defended well throughout the match and hadn’t been clinical enough at the opposite end.

Several names are being touted as possible contenders for the position of Carlisle United manager such as Danny Grainger, Andy Welsh and Paul Heckingbottom, however as things stand the firm favourite is Michael Bridges at odds of 2/1, the 41-year-old enjoying a successful spell as a player with the club. He has completed all of his coaching badges and is seeking a move into management, therefore a return to Brunton Park could well be on the cards.

The big question is, will Carlisle United take a gamble ands turn to a familiar but inexperienced face to steer them up the League Two table?

Next Carlisle United Permanent Manager – BetVictor Odds

2/1 – Michael Bridges

8/1 – Andy Welsh

8/1 – Owen Coyle

12/1 – Gavin Skelton

12/1 – Neil Redfearn

12/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

12/1 – Zigor Aranalde

16/1 – Harry Kewell

16/1 – Terry McPhillips

16/1 – Lee Clark

16/1 – Nathan Jones

Update 11.11.19: Assistant Gavin Skelton takes charge following Pressley’s sacking

Following the dismissal of Steven Pressley last weekend, the Carlisle United board are now on the hunt for a suitable replacement and current caretaker boss Gavin Skelton is one of the favourites to take the reins on the permanent basis. Carlisle’s 3-1 defeat at Morecambe in the EFL Trophy last weekend proved to be the final straw for a board which was becoming increasingly impatient with the lack of progress under Pressley and the decision was taken to dispense with his services.

While Skelton is being touted as a possible contender for the vacant position, the caretaker boss is remaining tight-lipped about his prospects and insists that he isn’t looking any further than Saturday’s trip to Port Vale. Indeed Pressley’s former No.2 wouldn’t be drawn into whether he is considering putting his his name into the hat although he made clear his desire to stay at Brunton Park for the foreseeable future.

Indeed the short-term aim is preparing the side for tomorrow’s tough clash with Port Vale, the first outing since the weekend sacking of Pressley.

When asked at a press conference what his intentions were, Skelton said:

“I haven’t put my CV in, and my focus is just on the game at Port Vale.

“Once we get to Monday we’ll go from there. I’m sure the club have got a recruitment process ongoing, but a lot has happened this week so our focus is just on the Port Vale game at the moment.

“I haven’t thought about what might happen in the future because it has been such a crazy week. I really enjoy working at the football club and I really enjoy the role I’ve got at the moment.

“I really enjoyed working with the manager, and it’s a club I want to work at. I’ve enjoyed the assistant manager role, which is a step up from working with the under-18s which I really enjoyed last year.

“We’ll see what happens after the weekend, but getting three points at Port Vale is the most important thing for us.”

Many other names have been linked with the vacant position at Brunton Park, foremost amongst these being Michael Bridges. The former Hull City, Leeds United and Sunderland striker has emerged as a leading contender and he has made clear his wish of moving into management. Bridges had two spells as a player with the Cumbrians although the board will possibly be looking for someone with some managerial experience. Nevertheless Bridges remains the firm favourite to replace Pressley on a permanent footing with BetVictor Bookmakers going 2/1 that he soon finds himself in the hot-seat.

Nevertheless should the club decide to take a gamble and turn to another former player, then Danny Grainger could fit the bill nicely. Cumbrian-born Grainger made just under 200 appearances for the Blues in his five-year spell with the club before leaving at the end of 2018/19 season although he too has no managerial experience as yet.

Another ex Carlisle United player being linked with a move back to Brunton Park is Andy Welsh, the former midfielder currently in charge of non-league outfit Ossett United and certain to relish a chance to move into the Football League.

Next Carlisle United Permanent Manager – BetVictor Odds

2/1 – Michael Bridges

5/1 – Gavin Skelton

8/1 – Danny Grainger

8/1 – Andy Welsh

10/1 – Neil Redfearn

10/1 – Terry McPhillips

10/1 – Harry Kewell

12/1 – Owen Coyle

12/1 – Matt Jansen

12/1 – Zigor Aranalde

12/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

16/1 – Peter Murphy

16/1 – Nathan Jones

16/1 – Kevin Nolan

16/1 – Lee Clark

20/1 – Clint Hill

20/1 – Russell Slade

20/1 – David Holdsworth

UPDATE: Steven Pressley appointed as manager of Carlisle United

Carlisle United have appointed Stephen Pressley as their new manager, the 45-year-old former Scotland defender succeeding recently-departed John Sheridan in the hot-seat at Brunton Park. Pressley has signed a deal which keeps him with the club until the end of the season with an option for this contract to be extended further.

Pressley won 32 caps for his country and as well as playing for Celtic, Heart of Midlothian, Dundee and Rangers, he managed Coventry City, Partick Thistle and Fleetwood Town. A ten-month stint at Cypriot side FC Paphos ended with him being sacked and he will now be tasked with lifting Carlisle United into League One, the Cumbrians currently sitting in the play-off places despite losing 3-0 to Northampton Town last time out.

Carlisle United chairman Andrew Jenkins had this to say about Pressley’s appointment as manager:

“He impressed us immensely during the interview process and his enthusiasm to take what is a very attractive job on really shone through.

“He’s taken time to watch us, and he spoke a lot about the fact that he’s seen us play the type of football he likes to see.

“He’s identified that there are good players here in the squad and he feels he can continue the fantastic work that has already been done this season.

“It’s unusual for a manager to come into a club in this situation, but he’s looking forward to working with the staff who are already here on keeping the intensity levels high, and on achieving continued positive results.”

The Cumbrians entertain Cheltenham Town at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: 15.01.19

Bookmakers have suspended the betting market on ‘Next Carlisle United Manager’ with Steven Pressley emerging as the likely successor to recently-departed John Sheridan. United have yet to confirm the suggestions that Pressley will take the reins at Brunton Park, however the fact that his odds were slashed from 25/1 to just 1/10 would suggest that he is set to be announced as next Carlisle chief soon.

Former Scotland and Heart of Midlothian defender Pressley managed at Falkirk before taking the reins at Coventry City in 2013, a position he held for two years before helping steer Fleetwood Town to safety in a nine-month spell at Highbury Stadium. After resigning from his position at Fleetwood, Pressley had a stint with Cypriot outfit FC Paphos who he guided to safety following a season in which relegation was a distinct possibility. He was sacked from FC Paphos in October 2016.

UPDATE: 14.01.19

Marc Bircham installed as new favourite at 6/4, Lee Clark pushed out to 7/4

UPDATE: 11.01.19

Carlisle United’s winning run was certain to come to an end at some point, however the manner in which they capitulated against Northampton Town at the weekend will have been hugely disappointing to the travelling fans. Caretaker boss Tommy Wright may well have been hopeful that his side’s excellent six-game winning streak might have boosted his chances of securing for himself the managerial position on a permanent basis, however as things stand he is playing second-fiddle to Lee Clark in the betting market. The former Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham player has had numerous stints in management, however he was sacked from his last post at Bury after just eight months in the hot-seat at a time when the Shakers were second-bottom of the League One table. The 45-year-old told the media that he had turned down offers to manage abroad, however the bookmakers have him chalked-in as a 2/7 odds-on punt to take the reins at Brunton Park, current caretaker boss Tommy Wright far behind at 4/1.

Another name in the frame is Owen Coyle, the former Bolton Wanderers striker having resigned from his position as Ross County boss with his side sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table and well on their way to eventual relegation. Coyle has been without a club since then and the bookmakers are going 12/1 that he finds his way to Carlisle United over the next few weeks.

Next Carlisle United Manager – BetVictor Odds

2/7 – Lee Clark

4/1 – Tommy Wright

12/1 – Owen Coyle

12/1 – Paul Murray

16/1 – Paul Hurst

25/1 – Darren Edmonson

25/1 – Steven Pressley

25/1 – Neil Redfearn

UPDATE: 05.06.18

John Sheridan is confirmed as Carlisle United manager. He joins the Blues following a spell at Fleetwood Town where he undertook a successful turnaround of the League One outfit. Sheridan is well-known for his no-nonsense approach and he has a proven track record of taking sides to new heights. His first job will be to assemble a squad for next season and this is where his contacts in the Football League will pay off.

Announcing the appointment of Sheridan as manager, Carlisle United chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “This appointment has been the result of a thorough and extensive process. We cast the net wide and took our time to make sure we were making the right decision for the club and fans; that was absolutely essential. We have said throughout that we did not want to rush the appointment. The process has been comprehensive, and we have no doubt that John Sheridan is absolutely the right man for the job.”

United chairman Andrew Jenkins had more to say on the matter: “John knows League One and League Two football better than perhaps any other manager, and his reputation is formidable. He also has a clear passion for building the youth team, and making sure we’re developing the new generation of talent we need going forwards. During the interview process, his understanding of our club and our players stood out and his football knowledge was unrivalled. He has a passion for this club and I could see the determination in his eyes. He shares our ambition and vision for the club, and will build on the excellent work of Keith Curle.”

UPDATE 05.06.18

The search continues. Clearly these things take time but the clock is ticking and with the new season creeping ever closer, the Blues board really do need to pull their fingers out.

The favourite for the vacant position is changing by the day with John Sheridan currently top of the pile at 6/4 to be next in the Brunton Park dug-out. Former favourite Stuart McCall has disappeared off the radar while former odds-on poke Russell Slade is now down at 8/1 following reports that the club had never actually made any approach to him regarding the position.

10/1 poke David Holdsworth is a surprise appearance having played no part in managerial circles since his stint at Goole in 2013/14.

Former Blues striker Matt Jansen is an interesting contender, the 40-year-old currently boss of Chorley FC but likely to be a popular appointment amongst some of the Carlisle support. Questions would certainly be raised regarding his suitability given his complete lack of managerial experience at this level although he is currently trading at 20/1 to be next in the dug-out at Brunton Park.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

John Sheridan 6/4

Neil Redfern 6/1

David Holdsworth 10/1

Gary Naismith 2/1

Russell Slade 8/1

Matt Jansen 20/1

UPDATE 29.05.18

Carlisle United are taking their time when it comes to appointing a new manager!

Several men have now traded as favourite for the vacant position and Stuart McCall is the 7/4 favourite with BetVictor to replace Keith Curle, with the former Bradford City manager having left Valley Parade last season after previously steering the Bantams to the League One play-off final.

Neil McDonald has been trading at single figure odds since Curle announced his departure and he’s back into 3/1, while David Hopkin is a 6/1 poke and the Livingston manager has been inundated with opportunities north and south of the border.

David Holdsworth has now become the 8/1 fourth favourite, with Matt Jansen out to 16/1 and Jim Bentley continues to drift at 25/1.

Next Carlisle United odds with BetVictor

Stuart McCall 7/4

Neil McDonald 3/1

David Hopkin 6/1

David Holdsworth 8/1

Matt Jansen 16/1

Jim Bentley 25/1

UPDATE 24.05.18

David Hopkin now looks close to being appointed as new manager of Carlisle United, with the Livingston coach now 1/3 with BetVictor to take charge at Brunton Park.

Carlisle have now been searching for a new manager in the past few weeks since Keith Curle stepped down, with a series of managers being made favourite and it now appears that Hopkin is in pole position.

Neil McDonald is a 3/1 chance and Stuart McCall is a 5/1 poke, with the former Bradford City manager looking to return to the game.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

David Hopkin 1/3

Neil McDonald 3/1

Stuart McCall 5/1

Matt Jansen 14/1

UPDATE 18.05.18

David Hopkin remains the warm favourite to become the next manager of Carlisle United, with the Livingston head coach currently trying to steer his team into the Scottish Premiership.

Carlisle might be prepared to wait for the Scot, while Jim Bentley is a 4/1 chance and the Morecambe manager might be interested in making the switch to a League Two club who might have slightly more ambitions.

Matt Jansen is a 6/1 poke and one-time favourite Neil McDonald is now 10/1 to become the Blues manager.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

David Hopkin 11/8

Jim Bentley 4/1

Matt Jansen 6/1

Neil McDonald 10/1

Darren Edmondson 12/1

Robbie Fowler 20/1

Lee Clark 20/1

UPDATE 13.05.18

Carlisle United continue to consider various managers to replace Keith Curle in the Brunton Park hot seat, with Jim Bentley now the 2/1 favourite with BetVictor to take charge.

There have been several favourites for this vacant position, with the Morecambe manager now hitting the front and Bentley might fancy a switch from his current club considering that funds are pretty scarce.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

Jim Bentley 2/1

Neil McDonald 4/1

David Hopkin 5/1

Darren Edmondson 8/1

Matt Jansen 12/1

Graham Alexander 12/1

Neil McDonald was the early favourite for the job before drifting like a barge, although he’s back to 4/1 in the betting and perhaps he continues to be the preferred option despite being more expensive.

David Hopkin is a 5/1 shot, with Darren Edmondson available at 8/1 although Carlisle continue to go through the list of applicants and it’s interesting to note that Graham Alexander is a 12/1 shot.

UPDATE 09.05.18

David Hopkin is the 5/2 favourite to become the next manager of Carlisle United, with the Livingston head coach being linked with a move to Brunton Park in recent days.

Older football supporters might recall Hopkin playing for Chelsea, with the former midfielder also turning out for Crystal Palace and Leeds. Since retiring, he has worked at Greenock Morton before getting the Livingston gig in 2011.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

David Hopkin 5/2

Jim Bentley 3/1

Darren Edmondson 8/1

Matt Jansen 8/1

Neil McDonald 14/1

Lee Clark 16/1

Peter Murphy 16/1

Jim Bentley is a 3/1 chance to leave Morecamble and take charge of the Blues, while BetVictor offer Matt Jansen and Darren Edmondson at 8/1.

Carlisle continue to take their time over a new appointment, with lots of managerial vacancies currently available right now.

UPDATE 02.05.18

Darren Edmondson remains the 5/2 favourite to become the next Carlisle United manager, with the academy boss potentially about to be promoted from within which is always a cheap solution to the issue of replacing someone.

Neil McDonald went as short as 1/4 in the days following Keith Curle’s announcement, although he’s now out to 4/1 for the gig, while Lee Clark is also a 4/1 poke although supporters don’t appear too keen on someone who messed up royally at Bury last term.

Then we have Michael Bridges and Peter Murphy at 16/1, although Edmondson appears to be in the driving seat right now.

UPDATE 30.04.18

Carlisle United will spend this week searching for a successor to Keith Curle after it was announced that the manager would step down at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Neil McDonald has been all the rage although he’s now drifted to 4/1 and it appears as though the Cumbrian club might look elsewhere for a new man.

Darren Edmondson is the 2/1 favourite, with the Carlisle academy manager potentially about to be promoted from within, with the League Two club not blessed with cash and likely to consider the cheapest option.

Lee Clark is a 4/1 chance although one wonders if the Geordie has run out of lives when it comes to failed managerial ventures, while Michael Bridges is a 16/1 poke and Clint Hill catches the eye at 25/1.

Matt Jansen is slightly shorter at 20/1 and perhaps we’ll discover more in the coming days.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

Darren Edmondson 2/1

Lee Clark 4/1

Neil McDonald 4/1

Michael Bridges 16/1

Matt Jansen 20/1

Graham Alexander 25/1

Clint Hill 25/1

UPDATE 28.04.18

Neil McDonald continues to trade as favourite to be next Carlisle manager, although he’s an uncertain 6/4 favourite with BetVictor to replace Keith Curle.

McDonald went as short as 1/4 for the job during the week suggesting it might be a done deal, although there are clearly others in contention.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

Neil McDonald 6/4

Lee Clark 3/1

Darren Edmondson 8/1

Matt Jansen 12/1

Graham Alexander 14/1

Clint Hill 16/1

Lee Clark is the 3/1 second favourite to take charge, with the Geordie having been in charge at Bury at the beginning of the season although he wasn’t successful with the Shakers.

Darren Edmondson has emerged as 8/1 third favourite, with Matt Jansen available at 12/1 to claim the job although we’re still expecting Clint Hill to shorten and the veteran defender is a 16/1 poke.

Graham Alexander is a 14/1 shot and recently managed Scunthorpe, although whether he’s prepared to manage in League Two is open to question.

UPDATE 26.04.18

Neil McDonald has emerged as the odds-on favourite to take charge of Carlisle United, with the former Blackpool manager now 6/4 with BetVictor to replace Keith Curle at Brunton Park.

McDonald is a highly-experienced coach who has had a previous stint with the Cumbrians and the early money came for the 52-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

Lee Clark is an 16/1 chance and he’s managed a series of Football League clubs, while the post would be close to his native Newcastle.

Clint Hill catches the eye at 22/1 and the former QPR and Rangers defender has had an excellent season at Brunton Park, with Hill having spent plenty of time coaching at the club.

Next Carlisle United manager odds with BetVictor

Neil McDonald 6/4

Lee Clark 16/1

Matt Jansen 12/1

Zigor Aranalde 16/1

John Sheridan 20/1

Paul Simpson 20/1

Steve Watson 20/1

Clint Hill 22/1

Keith Curle has been a fairly long-serving manager at Carlisle United, although it has just emerged that the 54-year-old will be leaving Brunton Park at the end of the season.

The Cumbrians are not going to make the League Two play-offs this season and will start the 2018/19 season with a new manager at the helm, with Neil McDonald currently the 6/4 favourite with BetVictor to take charge.

Alexander was in charge of Scunthorpe United until recently and led them to the League One play-offs last term, although there are sure to be plenty of applicants for the position.

Clint Hill is currently on the books at Carlisle and the veteran defender is trading at BetVictor odds of 22/1, while John Sheridan has done a useful job at Fleetwood Town as a recent caretaker boss and he’s available at 25/1.

Hill would be something of a risk although it appears that the former Rangers and QPR defender has taken his coaching badges and might jump at the chance to cut his managerial teeth in League Two.

Sheridan would be a slightly safer pick and it’s clear that the former Oldham and Notts County boss has proved effective to the majority of clubs for whom he has served.

Ronnie Moore is someone else who has fared well in the lower leagues and the former Tranmere boss has been chalked up as a 100/1 chance, with Russell Slade having managed Grimsby Town until recently and he’s a 25/1 poke.

Matthew Glazier is another name in the frame, with the 39-year-old having just completed his Level 2 badge and has done well with Mickleover Sports in just a short space of time at the club.