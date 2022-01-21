Boris Johnson Exit Odds: Is the Prime Minister set to leave No 10 in 2022?

Boris Johnson Exit Odds

Boris Johnson continues to face down calls for him to resign following ‘Partygate’, however will the Prime Minister ultimately bow to these demands?

Partying

The Prime Minister is still facing the wrath of the UK public following a series of parties which took place in 10 Downing Street while the rest of the nation was in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An ever increasing number of allegations are coming to the surface each day and Boris’s position is coming under more and more pressure.

Pressure and support

Indeed many within the Conservative party are of the opinion that the PM’s position is now untenable and a handful of key members have called on Boris to step aside. Given that he is facing a barrage from all sides of the house, will Boris cave in or will he fight on? There is still plenty of support for the PM from within the party ranks, indeed most of his cabinet have leapt to his defence. Nevertheless some key members such as Rishi Sunak have made somewhat paltry efforts to back the PM and this could suggest that a leadership challenge from these members may be on the cards.

Exit date

According to the bookmakers, Boris Johnson is unlikely to last in office until the end of the year with most firms going odds of just 1/3 that his exit date is 2022, hardly surprising given the PM’s current difficulties. The same bookies go around 7/4 that Johnson’s exit date is 2023 or later while odds of 7/2 are available on Johnson still being in charge in 2024 or later.

Next PM

If, as expected, Johnson resigns as PM or is ousted by the Conservative Party by the end of 2022, who will his successor be? The odds continue to shorten on Rishi Sunak being named as the next Prime Minister, the Chancellor now best odds of 5/4 to replace Johnson in Number 10.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Liz Truss has entered the betting market to be named as next PM, the bookies slashing the odds on her taking up residence in 10 Downing Street from 10/1 to a general 5/1. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt completes the top three in the betting at 7/1, followed by Labour leader Keir Starmer who is a general 10/1 punt.

Starmer hasn’t been a popular option amongst punters with his odds continuing to lengthen despite Labour doing relatively well in recent opinion polls.

Next Conservative party leader

Rishi Sunak is favourite to replace Boris as party leader, whether as PM or otherwise. The Chancellor has been less than forthcoming in his support for the Prime Minister in the wake of the Downing Street parties and he is being tipped by many to be a serious contender for the position of party leader at odds as low as 6/5. Liz Truss is next in the betting at a general 4/1 while Jeremy Hunt and Penny Mordaunt complete the top four in the market at odds of 6/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Boris Johnson Exit Best Odds

1/3 – 2022

7/4 – 2023 or later

7/2 – 2024 or later

6/1 – 2023

Next Prime Minister Best Odds

5/4 – Rishi Sunak

5/1 – Liz Truss

7/1 – Jeremy Hunt

10/1 – Keir Starmer

12/1 – Penny Mordaunt

Next Conservative Party Leader Best Odds

6/5 – Rishi Sunak

4/1 – Liz Truss

6/1 – Jeremy Hunt

12/1 – Penny Mordaunt