Welcome to freebetting.co.uk, one of the most popular and trusted websites when it comes to getting the best free bets and offers from bookmakers, we have been online since 2001.

Most of the free bet offers and bonuses are available on any sports betting event of your choice.

We encourage readers to enjoy looking through the latest bookmaker reviews and offers before deciding the best operator for them. There are lots of choices available and bookmakers have different odds according to the sporting event in question.

We also recommend that customers open more than one betting account to allow more flexibility when it comes to getting the best possible odds or enjoying a particular betting offer. There are often price boosts for big horse races and football matches too.

Please make sure you read the terms and conditions attached to a bookmaker welcome bonus before registering a new betting account and looking to qualify for this special offer. There are often turnover requirements with your initial bet and they sometimes need to be placed at particular odds.

Here at FreeBetting.co.uk, we cover the latest sporting events thanks to a team of expert writers, so you will find previews and tips when it comes to the likes of the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National, Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot for horse racing. Indeed you can also claim some excellent free bets and read full previews for the main racing fixtures in the UK and Ireland.

In addition, we cover all the big football matches for events like Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and European Championship. We write betting tips for each particular match which give you a good idea of what might happen.

Visit free bets to compare bookies from a selection of trusted online bookmakers.

Many betting customers like to compare bookies and bet across a range of sports, with the four golf majors and the Ryder Cup particularly popular for the sport of golf, while the tennis Grand Slams are also popular betting events including Wimbledon.

How We Find the Best Free Bet UK Offers

Here at freebetting.co.uk, we work around the clock to find the best free bets for punters across the UK, so you can get off to the best start possible. Every single brand and betting site that we name on our site has been fully researched and reviewed to make sure that they offer only the highest standard. Many may just offer you information on the free bet itself, but we want you to not only claim a good value free bet but to also enjoy your online betting experience in a safe and secure way. We put customers needs at the top of our list and only recommend free bets from sites that offer an excellent overall service, including:

Excellent free bets and promotions.

A good selection of sports and markets to bet on.

Plenty of different types of bets available.

An easy to use website.

Good on mobile as well as desktop.

Trustworthy and reliable.

Good existing customer offers.

Good payment options and quick, easy withdrawals.

Excellent customer support.

All free bets offered on any regulated betting site must follow set rules, set out by the local governing body. They will then be monitored closely to make sure that they are always following these rules. However, bookmakers also have to be careful that they are not subject to bonus abuse, which is why the betting site must walk the line of creating rules to prevent bonus abuse, but also give terms and conditions that are fair to the customer. As such, before you claim any of the free bets advertised, it is vital that customers read through all the attached terms and conditions before making the initial deposit.

Ideally, the betting site will provide a range of free bets offers for all different sporting events, whether it be the Premier League, World Cup, horse racing, tennis – the more the merrier!

What is a Free Bet?

There are plenty of free bets betting offers being thrown out by all of the top online bookmakers but what exactly are they and how do they work?

Well, the fundamental idea behind a free bet is that it is a set amount of money that an online bookmaker rewards to new customers or existing customers that they can then use to make sports bets on their betting site. However, this can only be used to make a sports bet. Customers cannot withdraw the bonus funds directly from their account.

Despite the term ‘free bet’ making it sound simple and free, that isn’t always the case. All bookmakers will have terms and conditions attached. Even with the very best free bets betting offers, there will be a number of steps you have to take before getting to any winnings from your free bet.

So, simply put, a free bet is a bookmaker bonus that is worth a set amount of money and it has to be used as one single bet. Bookies use these to attract new customers or to keep existing customers. It differs from a regular sports bet because the bet will be made from bonus bet credits not real money from the account. This means that punters could win big without risking their own money. However, the original free bets stake isn’t returned as it would be with a normal bet.

How to Find Free Bets

Pretty much all online bookmakers offer players free bets, so here are some of the most common free bet offers to be found:

Welcome Offers and Free Bet Offers for New Customers:

This is where a bookmaker uses a free bet offer to attract new customers. Sign up offers are often packaged as ‘bet £10 get £30 in free bets’ or ‘bet £10 get £20 in free bets’. These are the most common new customer offers. For most sign up offers you will need to make minimum deposits and bet stakes of £10 after opening your new account.

Free Bet Sign Up Offers. The standard free bet welcome offers for new customers are generally very simple and easy. Simply place a minimum deposit and a minimum bet stake which will then initiate the free bet offer as soon as the qualifying bet is settled. These often come in the shape of a match bet up to £100, bet £10 get £30 in free bets, bet £10 get £20 in free bets or simple £10 free bets.

Risk Free Bets. This new customer offer is very different, and controversial, but some betting sites offer their new customers 'risk free bets'. This means you will get your stake back as a free bet if your first qualifying bet loses. However, new customers only get anything from the promotion if their qualifying bet loses.

No Deposit Free Bets. These offers are very rare, as new customers don't have to place a minimum qualifying deposit or minimum bet stake to claim the sign up offer. However, the winning potential is limited and is often restricted to £10.

Enhanced Odds Betting Sign Up Offer. At first glance, it doesn't look like a free bet offer, but it allows punters to place their initial qualifying bet at enhanced odds on a specific event. Often, the bet stake is limited to just £10 or less, and winnings from the enhanced odds will be paid out as free bets as opposed to real money.

Matched Deposit Bonus. This is the sign up offer that can often look the biggest. The bookmaker will match a new customer's first qualifying deposit with bonus money. So, you deposit £100 and the bookmaker will give you an extra £100 to bet with.

Matched Free Bets. A match bet is a new customer offer where a bookmaker will give the customer a free bet of the same value as the first bet they make. So, if a customer places a £10 sports bet on an event, the company will reward them with a £10 free bet. If the customer makes a £50 first sports bet, then the betting company will give them £50 in free bet credits.

Profit Boost. If you make a conservative bet because you weren't brave enough to go big, but then wished you had made a bigger bet, then the profit boost is for you. The bookmaker will offer to boost your winnings by a set percentage. However, be aware that this does come with certain t&cs.

Specific Sports or Events Free Bets. This is where a bookmaker will offer a free bet on major sports matches in the Premier League or events such as the World Cup, Grand National, Wimbledon and more.

Free Bet Offer for Existing Customers

Insurance Free Bet Offers. Some online bookmakers offer existing customers free bet insurance if their sports bet on a specific event loses. So, if you make a £10 bet on a certain event, and it loses, you will get your stake returned in free bets added back into your account, usually to a maximum of £10. Free Bet Club Offers. Many online betting sites offer players a reward for placing a certain number of bets every week. So, for example, if you place 4 accas per week, you will be rewarded with a £5 free bet. Reload Bonuses. This is an offer that a bookmaker will make to encourage punters to make another deposit into their betting account. Loyalty Bonuses. Often, alongside free bet clubs, many online betting sites will reward regular punters for their loyalty by giving them free bets offers. Consolation Prizes. This is where a promotion has a free bet concession associated with it. So, if you place a bet on horse racing and your horse gets beaten into second place or falls near the end of the race, then your stake will be returned as a free bet. This also happens in Grand Slam betting in tennis if your chosen player goes up two sets but ends up losing. A Justice Payment. This is a free bet that is all about justice or fair play. So, for example, in horse racing, if you bet on a horse that won’t leave the stalls, or who weighs in light, then the bookmaker may return your stake as a free bet.

More About Free Bets Clubs

A popular offer at many online bookmakers is the free bets clubs, which rewards its customers for their loyalty. This can often be a huge incentive for a customer to place their bets in one place. It works by rewarding players for making a set number of bets every week. In general, they work as follows:

A customer needs to place a certain amount of bets every week.

These bets need to be placed with a certain timeline and may consist of certain types of bets.

If this is done, the bookmaker will credit your account with a free bet token.

The value of your free bet generally depends on how much money the punter stakes throughout the week.

Most free bets clubs only offer customers 1 free bet every week.

This can be a great incentive for regular customers as many will often use this weekly free bet to put a stake down on a slightly riskier bet.

Is a Free Bet Really Free?

One of the initial appealing aspects of this type of offer is the use of the word ‘free’, which implies that you don’t need to part with any money to get it. In a sense, the bet is free because you are not using any of your own money to make the sports bet. The bet doesn’t come out of your account funds.

However, it can be argued that it isn’t free because you do have to make a minimum deposit into your account and you do need to place a minimum bet before claiming the free bet. So, in a sense, you have to pay for it. also, if you do win from the free bet, sometimes you can’t just cash out the winnings as you would a standard sports bet. It is very unlikely that you will find a free bet offer where you don’t have to spend your own money to claim it, and then you don’t have to spend even more money to withdraw the winnings.

Understanding the Common Free Bet Terms and Conditions

Whatever free bet offer you decide to take up, the most important thing is that you completely understand the terms and conditions attached. The ‘bet £10 get £30 in free bets’ offers look very enticing, but they always come with terms and conditions attached. Here are some key terms in the small print to keep an eye out for:

Qualifying Deposit Amount

The bookmaker will always require you to make a qualifying deposit. It may ask for a ‘min deposit £10’.

Certain Payment Methods

Often, it also says that ‘payment method exclusions may apply’. So, many free bet offers cannot be claimed if you make your first deposit using eWallets such as Neteller, Skrill or PayPal. However, most bookmakers will accept deposits via debit cards for first qualifying deposits. So, before you make your deposit, check the minimum deposit amount and the accepted and restricted deposit methods.

Timeframe and Time Limits

Many bookmakers state that they have time limits of a set number of days to claim and use the free bet offer. Typically, bookies give their customers about seven days to use the free bet once received. If you don’t use it in time, then you may well lose it.

Turnover Requirements

Very occasionally, bookmakers may apply a turnover requirement or wagering requirement to your free bet. This means that the bookmaker is asking customers to place more sports bets with the winnings from the free bet before they can withdraw the free bet winnings as cash.

Minimum Betting Odds

When you make your qualifying bet or use your free bet, the bookmaker often stipulates a minimum betting odds requirement. This generally varies between 1.5 to 2.0.

Capped Winnings

Very occasionally, an online betting site may place a cap on free bet winnings. So, you can only ever win a certain amount from the free bet.

Eligibility

Who can claim the offer? Not everyone is eligible to claim every free bet offer. Sign up offers are valid to new customers only. Some are also regional offers, so may be valid for customers from the UK, NI or Republic of Ireland. Players must also be 18+ and often new customers sign up offers cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.

Types of Bets

Not all bet types are eligible for the free bet. Often, there are minimum odds – ‘min odds 1/2’ is standard. There is often also a minimum bet stake. Also, the free bet may only be valid for singles and cannot be used on bet types such as accas, multiples or each way bets.

Free Bets Bonus Codes

Many online betting sites require new customers to enter a bonus code or promo code on account registration. You need to check the terms and conditions closely to see if one is required because if you sign up and make your first deposit without entering it, you won’t get another chance to claim the offer.

Stake Not Required

This means that if you win with the free bets, then your stake will not be returned. Normally, if you make a sports bet that wins, you will get your winnings paid to you, plus your original stake. However, with a free bet, you will get your winnings, but not your free bet stake.

Choosing the Right Free Bet – Tips and Strategies

Obviously, the biggest draw for most new customers will be the size of the free bet offer. Given the choice, players will often opt for a ‘Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets’ offer over a ‘Bet £10 Get £20 in free bets’ offer. However, some online bookmakers offer ‘matched bet’ offers, where they match your first time deposit or first bet with the exact same amount in free bets. So, if you make a £50 first deposit/first bet, you will get £50 in free bets. However, you need to take into account that a match bet is a 100% bonus, a ‘bet 10 get 20 in free bets’ offer is 200%, and a ‘bet 10 get 30 in free bets’ is a 300% bonus.

Look Past the Size

We do like to see the more generous bookmaker offers. However, there are other areas we also think should be considered before you choose your free bet. Size isn’t everything, as they say!

What is the minimum qualifying deposit and qualifying bet to get the biggest free bet offer?

Will the betting site credit the free bets to your account immediately?

What are the time restrictions to claim and use your free bet offer?

Are the restrictions realistic on the free bet winnings?

Are there turnover requirements for the free bets? Will I need to make more sports bets before claiming the winnings?

What sports and events can I use my free bet on?

Is the betting site fully licensed by my local gambling commission or regulatory body?

The Main Advantages of Free Bets

One of the biggest advantages of playing with a free bet is that it means a punter can have more freedom to back bigger odds selection – with the chance of hitting a bigger win. This gives the punter a chance to try out bets and strategies that they wouldn’t normally try out.

The Disadvantages of Free Bets

Free bets have a big place in the world of sports betting, but there are some disadvantages of taking up certain free bet offers:

Unlike a normal bet, the stake will not be returned from your free bet offer.

Sometimes, the qualifying criteria for the bet can be difficult to meet.

There are a number of limitations applied to the free bets you can make.

Free bets aren’t really free, as you often have to make a minimum bet stake before claiming the free bet.

There are times when terms and conditions can be difficult to understand.

Sign up offers and bet credits can encourage new customers to make bets that they wouldn’t normally make. It can encourage gambling when a punter normally wouldn’t do so.

The Best Free Bet Offers and How to Claim Them

Here are some of the best free bet offers alongside how to claim them and the standard free bet terms and conditions:

BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

BetVictor is an excellent betting site, with plenty of sports and markets, as well as a very good reputation in the industry. It offers plenty of promotions and offers, as well as an easy to use site on mobile and desktop. Currently, the BetVictor welcome offer is a very generous bet £5 get £30 in free bets. In order to claim this, you need to follow these steps:

Open a new account Make a minimum deposit of £10 Place your qualifying bet and wait for it to settle. When it is settled, you will get £40 in free bets

£40 in Free Bets Terms and Conditions

Basic Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Betfred Bet £10 Get £40

Betfred has been around for a long time and has one of the biggest names in the UK for online betting. It has hundreds of markets and all sorts of sports and events to bet on. The customer support is 24 hours and it has customers from around the UK and the world. It is known for having some of the best free bet offers. In order to claim the offer you need to:

Open up a new account at the betting site Make a minimum deposit of £10 or more. Enter the promo code Make your qualifying bet on odds of 2.0 or more. Wait for the bet to settle and the free bets will be credited to your account. Your free bets are valid for 7 days.

Free Bets Terms and Required

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The Pools – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

The Pools have emerged as one of the leading lights on the UK online betting circuit and they offer all new customers an excellent welcome bonus upon joining. The current welcome offer is bet £10 get £30 in free bets. In order to claim the offer you need to follow these steps:

Sign up for a new account on the Pools site Place a £1o bet at minimum odds of 1/1 Subsequently get £30 worth of free bets

Terms and Conditions

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you 2 x £5 in free bets plus an extra 2 x £5 Free Bets and a £10 Casino Bonus with no wagering requirements the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 3x Any sport& 1x Virtuals. £10 Casino Bonus eligible to play on any Casino games. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 2 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, other free bets and Casino Bonus credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet and Casino Bonus expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C’s apply.

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets

William Hill is arguably the biggest name in the industry. It dates way back to the beginning of the 20th century, with its roots in horse racing. However, it has grown exponentially with excellent odds for all sports. It offers plenty of bet offers, including free bets, money back offers, and more. There are sports bets, novelty bets and a host of bet types and features. The website is crammed full of options and it offers customers everything. The current welcome offer is bet £10 get £40 in free bets and can be claimed as follows:

Sign up a new account and quote promo code N40 when prompted Make a £10 minimum deposit of £10 or more Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at min odds Wait for the bet to settle Claim your free bet bonus.

Free Bets Terms and Conditions

18+. Play safe. New customers who sign-up using promo code N40 only. Min £/€10 stake. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free bets paid as 4 x £/€10 credited after settlement of first qualifying bet. Free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms and conditions.

Ladbrokes – Bet £5 Get a £20 Free Bet

Ladbrokes are the oldest and one of the largest bookmakers in the world and they continue to enjoy a healthy lead both on the high street and online with an extensive array of sports betting markets and very competitive odds. The current Ladbrokes offer is bet £5 get £20 in free bets and to claim it you need to follow these steps:

Sign up a new customer account Make a £5 minimum deposit using a valid deposit method Make a qualifying bet of £5 or more at minimum 1/2odds within 14 days Wait for the bet to settle Get £20 worth of free bets in your account!

Standard Terms and Conditions

18+ New UK+IRE customers. Paypal and certain deposit types and bet types excluded. Min £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days on sports, stake not returned, restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Coral – Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets

Coral are quite simply one of the most well known names the UK betting scene and following their merger with Ladbrokes they have become a household name every continent. They offer a massive range of betting markets and offer all new players an excellent welcome bonus. In order to claim the bonus, you would need to:

Sign up for a new customer account Make a minimum deposit of £5 Make your qualifying bet not £5 or more at min odds of 1/2 within 14 days of registration Wait for the bet to settle Get your free bets Free bets are valid for 7 days after account reg.

Standard Terms and Conditions

18+ Eligible UK+IRE players. Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cashout, restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Bet Goodwin – Up to £25 in Free Bets

Bet Goodwin are one of the newer online bookmakers although they are part of the longer established Goodwin Racing and as such have a wealth of experience behind them. They offer competitive odds on a wide range of markets and offer an attractive welcome bonus upon joining. The current welcome offer is up to £25 in Free Bets. In order to claim this, customers need to:

Sign up as a new customer Make a minimum deposit of £10 Make a qualifying first bet of £10 at min odds 1/1 Place two further bets of £10 each at same odds minimum Wait for the bets to settle Get £25 in free bets credited to your account.

Standard Terms and Conditions

18+. New accounts only. Must have a minimum of three bets of £10 at odds of Evens (2.0). Terms and conditions apply, see website for full details.

QuinnBet – £35 Free Bet + 10 Free Spins

QuinnBet isn’t as well known as some other betting sites, but it is building up its name and reputation by offering excellent sports and markets. The promotions and bonuses for new customers and existing customers compare with many out there, with offers such as enhanced odds as well as the 50% money back welcome offer. The site is smart and usable, and we expect to see it growing quickly. The current welcome offer is 50% money back up to £35 in free bets. In order to claim it, you need to follow these steps:

Register to the betting site Deposit and place a bet on any sportsbook market at min odds 2.00 If your account has losses at the end of your first day’s betting, they will refund 50% of your loss up to £35 as a free bet plus get 10 free spins

Free Bet Terms and Conditions

Deposit and bet on any Sportsbook markets of your choice today (horse racing, football, tennis, darts etc) at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting (23:59), we’ll refund 50% of your first day’s losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (normally £25) plus, you get 10 Free Spins on World Darts Championship (minimum 3 bets required). Terms and conditions apply. 18+

A Betting Site’s Licensing, Safety and Regulations

When claiming your free bet offer, customers have to look at the site, as well as the welcome offers. Making sure that your chosen betting site is fully licensed and regulated is very important. Free bet offers come under the same standard terms and conditions of your bookmaker as standard sports bets. So, the bookmaker must be licensed by a safe and reputable betting organisation such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) or the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). This is to ensure every customer’s money and information are protected.

As such, any betting site you find on our website will be fully licensed and regulated by the necessary regulatory bodies. What’s more, the betting sites we recommend all promote responsible gambling and have links to problem gambling helplines and services such as GamCare, begambleaware.com and GamStop.

Football Free Bets

The most common of all the sports for customers to place a sports bet on is football. As such, many online betting sites offer free bets to customers placing a sportsbook bet on the biggest games and tournaments.

Premier League Free Bets

The Premier League is the biggest league to bet on in the UK. The season is changing every week, with new teams taking top spot all the time. As such, betting can be unpredictable. This can make Premier League betting riskier than normal, so from time to time, sports betting sites will offer a free bet or risk free bet to encourage customers to place a bet on the next upcoming game.

Champions League Free Bets

This is the biggest tournament in Europe and encourages all sorts of bettors from all around the world. You can get free bet offers for overall winners, group stage winners and knock out stages. The tournament can be very unpredictable when the big teams of Europe face off against each other, so using a free bet offer to bet on the games can be very advantageous.

Grand National Free Bets

Free Bets FAQs

Can You Cash Out Free Bet Offers?

It’s always good to look at the general terms and conditions. However, on most free bet offers you cannot use the cashout feature with them.

Can You Withdraw your Free Bet?

The betting site will credit your account with a free bet and you will not be able to withdraw it at that point. The free bet is a bonus that must be used to place a bet on a specified sports market or event. If your free bet wins, you can often withdraw the winning straight away (unless the T&Cs state there are wagering requirements), but the original free bet stake will be excluded.

How Do You Use a Free Bet?

Once you have chosen what you want to bet on, click on the odds and it will go straight onto your betting slip. On your betting slip, you should see a small box or button asking if you want to use your free bet bonus. Click on the box or button and then go ahead and place your bet as usual.

Can You Make Money on Free Bets?

Free bets aren’t free money, but you can make money from free bets if they win. You won’t get your free bet stake back as money, but you can usually withdraw your winnings with no wagering requirements attached.